New Hampshire’s efforts to make irresponsible hikers pay the freight, or at least part of it, when they need to be rescued is apparently not working all that well.
Otherwise, the Fish and Game Department would not be seeking the Legislature’s help to suspend a person’s driving license until said person begins to pay the cost of the rescue.
We thought that was already the law but the Department of Motor Vehicles decided its language was too vague. Since the law was changed in 2008, what has the Fish and Game Department been doing in the meanwhile with scofflaws?
It may be that the increasing cost and frequency of rescues has brought more focus on the issue. The Fish and Game budget for this has definitely increased. National Guard, police, and volunteer groups also incur rescue costs, and risk their lives in the bargain.
New Hampshire instituted “Hike Safe” cards several years ago. For $25 annually, the card can be a good insurance policy if a hiker finds themself in trouble and needs help. If you have the card, you won’t be billed for the rescue.
Irresponsible hikers, naturally, are the least likely to pop for a card. That is why the state needs to press the case to make them pay up, including passing the DMV amendment.
We don’t see that as much of a deterrent for out-of-state scofflaws. But it’s a step in the right direction.
There is no truth to the rumor that the Biden administration unplugged a Federal Aviation Administration computer the other night in order to take the heat off its war on gas ranges. The FAA move was really to get people’s minds off that little problem Biden has with classified documents.
Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella owe it to the people of New Hampshire to explain just what they did and why concerning a serious allegation made against Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn. So, too, does Quinn need to explain his actions, as alleged by a subordinate.
We must have missed the memo. Certainly U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan and the New Hampshire Democratic Party have long since returned and renounced the sizable donations they each received last year from alleged FTX crypto scammer Sam Bankman-Fried?
Nashua’s Ward 4 is said to be the most Democratic district in the Gate City. We are guessing this is a measurement of voter registration. Perhaps ward residents might want to welcome in some Republicans.