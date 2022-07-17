Outgoing Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette says she will take a short break from her work life to focus on her family and herself. Her announcement last week is a reminder of the extraordinary pressures leaders in both public and private sectors have been under during the last two tumultuous years.
Shibinette’s job landed her in a crucial spot during the COVID-19 pandemic. She had to deal not only with a potent virus but also with its ramifications for vulnerable populations, particularly the elderly homebound and those in nursing homes and assisted care. She also had to deal with a virulent strain of politics abroad in the land these days.
She successfully managed these challenges, which should really not be a surprise. After all, she started her career as a registered nurse. Multi-tasking, particularly in crisis situations, is an RN’s stock in trade.
A Nashua Democrat who wants to be an executive councilor is pushing passenger rail to Boston with an argument that goes most of the train advocates one better. She says that New Hampshire’s very economy “is limited unless we invest in commuter rail.”
We must have missed the memo from those who determine what names are deemed suitable in the natural world. We had to look it up this summer when news stories warned of the invasion of the “spongy moth caterpillar.”
A national study reports that New Hampshire drivers are among the best in the nation, No. 4 according to Smart Asset. It bases this on such data as the percentage of drivers who carry insurance, the number of fatals per million miles traveled, and arrests for drunk driving.
Way too much of the taxpayers’ money (some $1.9 trillion) was approved by Congress last year in the name of countering the COVID pandemic. President Joe Biden’s plans for yet more such spending have, for now, been spiked.
Major League Baseball has determined that the good people of Manchester should pay half of a $5.6 million bill to bring its minor league ballpark up to new “standards” determined by baseball’s bosses. These include larger clubhouses for the players, weight rooms, bullpens, improved lighting,…
We don’t want it to go by without giving credit to the Moore Center for its recent annual garden party fundraiser. It did itself proud with the selection of this year’s honorees, Ellie and David Cochran.