Manchester aldermen were right to reinstate curbside trash collection to a small southside neighborhood while the city reviews how it got into this spot. It may take some first-rate archeological digging to unearth the tale.
Some of the residents in this neighborhood say they have been receiving the service (and paying their taxes) for 30 years and more. The arrangement may go back much further, to when housing was built for workers at Grenier Field (now the Manchester Airport), bustling with its war-related mission in the 1940s.
Whatever the arrangement, it seems to be of long-standing. If the details are lost to time or, more likely, were never written to begin with, the city ought to do the right thing and maintain the status quo. Expecting these residents to have to change longstanding practice isn’t right.
But it is a good lesson in why special accommodations that seem no big deal at the time can come back to bite the city and its residents and businesses. Variances from zoning and other requirements need to be well-documented and justified. Today’s “no big deal” can turn into tomorrow’s “uh-oh, we have a problem.”