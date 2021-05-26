No doubt the residents of the town of Jackson sleep easier these nights knowing that their community is no longer named for President of the United States Andy Jackson, that rat.
We wonder, though, what they would have done had they not found a New Hampshireman with that surname to swap in as their official namesake.
Sunday News correspondent John Koziol recently told the tale of perhaps the most politically fickle of New Hampshire communities. The town’s first settlers (careful, Mr. Koziol, you didn’t account for Native Americans) came from Madbury and named their new digs New Madbury. But when the town was officially incorporated, the name was changed to Adams, for President John Adams.
That worked well until 1829, when Andy Jackson finally beat Adams’ son, John Quincy Adams. The younger Adams had won the White House in 1824 but — stop us if this sounds familiar — Jackson claimed it had been a corrupt and stolen election.
But in today’s woke world, Andy Jackson is to be remembered not for opposing a national bank or letting the public into the White House or for winning the Battle of New Orleans where he directed his troops to “elevate them guns lower, boys.” Instead, the Tennessee Democrat is to be reviled as an owner of slaves and an enemy of the aforementioned natives.
In his place, the Town of Jackson has come up with 19th century geologist Charles Thomas Jackson who once discovered ore in Jackson. But the town may be suffering from selective amnesia, since its new hero’s claims to fame include, in fact, some questionable claims concerning the invention of the telegraph and the development of anesthesia.
Not to worry, Jacksonians. If that background proves too much, you can always vote again. Perhaps name your town after the Jackson Five? Minus Michael, of course. And don’t even get us started on those awful White Mountains. It can be exhausting being woke.