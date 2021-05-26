No doubt the residents of the town of Jackson sleep easier these nights knowing that their community is no longer named for President of the United States Andy Jackson, that rat.

We wonder, though, what they would have done had they not found a New Hampshireman with that surname to swap in as their official namesake.

Sunday News correspondent John Koziol recently told the tale of perhaps the most politically fickle of New Hampshire communities. The town’s first settlers (careful, Mr. Koziol, you didn’t account for Native Americans) came from Madbury and named their new digs New Madbury. But when the town was officially incorporated, the name was changed to Adams, for President John Adams.

That worked well until 1829, when Andy Jackson finally beat Adams’ son, John Quincy Adams. The younger Adams had won the White House in 1824 but — stop us if this sounds familiar — Jackson claimed it had been a corrupt and stolen election.

But in today’s woke world, Andy Jackson is to be remembered not for opposing a national bank or letting the public into the White House or for winning the Battle of New Orleans where he directed his troops to “elevate them guns lower, boys.” Instead, the Tennessee Democrat is to be reviled as an owner of slaves and an enemy of the aforementioned natives.

In his place, the Town of Jackson has come up with 19th century geologist Charles Thomas Jackson who once discovered ore in Jackson. But the town may be suffering from selective amnesia, since its new hero’s claims to fame include, in fact, some questionable claims concerning the invention of the telegraph and the development of anesthesia.

Not to worry, Jacksonians. If that background proves too much, you can always vote again. Perhaps name your town after the Jackson Five? Minus Michael, of course. And don’t even get us started on those awful White Mountains. It can be exhausting being woke.

Sunday, May 23, 2021

Plaistow again: Who called the cops?

Plaistow was in the news more than once last week. And this time, judging from the swarm of state and local police involved, one might think a capital offense was involved.

Friday, May 21, 2021

Big and bold: Manchester's future

Some preliminary thoughts on the Manchester school superintendent’s proposal to build a huge new high school to hold at least 3,500 students:

A drive-by parade: Memorial Day downer

It is disappointing to read that this year’s Manchester Memorial Day parade will be a drive-by affair only. No marching bands. No scout troops. No flags flying. No veterans stepping off.

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Doffing tax cap: Donchess argues for status quo

Nashua’s unenforceable statutory tax cap is working fine, why mess with it? That seemed to be the gist of the mayor’s testimony to a House committee Monday, speaking against a bill proposed by his own city’s senator.

Flags flapping: But not a lot of glory here

That flap you may have heard last week had to do with the American flag. The issue was whether it should have flown at full staff or half last Saturday. Presidential and gubernatorial proclamations flew like confetti.

Sunday, May 16, 2021

Taking bows: Laura Knoy, Anna Thomas

Two New Hampshire women of high accomplishment and regard were in the news last week. One is leaving the stage after a 25-year run, the other is being recognized even though she has much work, we hope, ahead of her.

COVID questions: Just a few, for now

Will the people (mostly Democrats) bashing Gov. Chris Sununu a couple of weeks ago for ending the statewide mask mandate now be whacking President Joe Biden for telling people to forget about masks, indoors or out, if they are vaccinated? We didn’t think so.

Downtown parking: New housing's effect

Manchester aldermen should be thorough in reviewing Mayor Joyce Craig’s plan to turn two downtown parking lots into multi-story housing. Among other things, the effect on parking availability needs to be scrutinized.

Friday, May 14, 2021

Hurry, spend it! There's more cash coming

The size of the “American Rescue Plan” pushed by President Joe Biden and rammed through by a purely partisan vote in Congress earlier this spring was truly staggering. At $1.9 TRILLION, it is so big, in fact, that New Hampshire’s congressional delegation this week was taking another victory …

Don't change the date: Party primaries aren't broken

Some cracks are apparently surfacing in the legislative push to junk New Hampshire’s state election system by means of much earlier primary contests (in June instead of September). The goal, proponents have said, is to give challengers a better shot to oust incumbents.