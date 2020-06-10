Sorry to disappoint the more sensitive souls on Manchester’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen, but we don’t think Joe Kelly Levasseur and Mike Porter deserve to be drawn and quartered for their recent statements on social media.

In fact, the demand from Mayor Joyce Craig and several of their fellow aldermen could itself be construed as needlessly fanning the flames of intolerance at a time when a lot of folks seem on edge.

According to the mayor, the two men should resign because their “statements and actions” are an “embarrassment to the people of Manchester and an insult to everyone who is working to bring positive change to our city, state, and nation.”

Just how long has the mayor had this little piece of boilerplate in her desk drawer? We have no idea what “actions” Levasseur and Porter have supposedly taken in connection with racial protests. As for their statements, Levasseur’s appeared to address possible violence from troublemakers while Porter’s was just dumb and for which he has apologized.

Levasseur, having read of a threat of violence against city police and property (for which a man was arrested) wrote, “Go ahead make their day.” He added that “this isn’t the Minneapolis cops that allowed their precinct to be burned down.”

To be sure, Levasseur has a reputation for popping off. But it’s a stretch to claim that this remark was critical of legitimate Manchester racial injustice protests. Or is Craig’s crowd defending the torching of police stations?

It’s sad but predictable that some politicians who claim to be fighting intolerance are so quick to judge anyone who doesn’t stick exactly to their own politically correct playbook.

