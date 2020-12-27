There being some strength in numbers, it is good to see that New Hampshire has plenty of company in its suit against Massachusetts for trying to collect income tax from people no longer earning their incomes there. More than a dozen states have joined in seeking a U.S. Supreme Court review of the Bay State’s action.
Granite Staters are subject to paying that state’s income tax for the work they perform there. That’s not in dispute. Many don’t work in the Bay State all the time. In the past, those hours worked were not subject to the Massachusetts tax.
Then came the pandemic. COVID-19 — and Massachusetts’ mandates in response to it — caused many more folk to work from home. But that state we call “Taxachusetts” for good reason has determined it is still entitled to collect a share of those workers’ wages.
Massachusetts has asked the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear the case but that is unlikely. This is not a Massachusetts-only issue.
Those who are citing this as “taxation without representation” may want to be careful, however. Gov. Charlie Baker may be willing to give us a few seats in the Massachusetts legislature in return for taxing us in our homes.