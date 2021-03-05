Manchester Alderman Tony Sapienza got one thing right at a board meeting this week: “It’s basically a political clown show.”
Only Sapienza was referring to a city conduct board. We refer to the mayor and aldermen.
Two things ought to be clear from the wrangle and rancor that is being exhibited at City Hall of late. First, Mayor Joyce Craig’s style of leadership (as in next to none) is ineffective and not at all what the state’s largest city needs. She has herself to blame for the criticism she is getting for breaking a tie vote and thus killing a request for an investigation involving At-Large Alderman Dan O’Neil. It need not have come down to that. The mayor should have found a resolution that all or most of the board could embrace, or at least save face by approving.
The second thing that is clear is that it is not at all clear why O’Neil’s name was listed as a senior vice president by a Boston consulting firm, and then why his name was removed after a political opponent began asking questions about it. O’Neil says he did some consulting work for the firm, but was never an employee.
There seems to be no law, ordinance, or rule that would prohibit an alderman from taking such a position, although one wonders just what O’Neil, an electrician by trade, would be doing for such a Bay State outfit.
The aldermanic tie vote was to ask the Attorney General of New Hampshire to investigate. The initial letter of complaint, however, was directed to the city solicitor, Emily Gray Rice. O’Neil’s response to her letter of inquiry was shorter on details than on sarcasm.
The mayor should ask Solicitor Rice to get to the bottom of this, which may be only a tempest in a teapot as opposed to a Teapot Dome. As for the city conduct board, perhaps it needs revising.