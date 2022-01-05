The New Hampshire statute intended to prevent classroom discrimination based on a pupil’s race, gender, or religion sounds a lot like the State of Colorado’s constitutional prohibition against “any distinction or classification of pupils…on account of race or color.” The latter was adopted in 1974 but seems on point with our new law and today’s efforts to brainwash our children into believing that they, their parents, and our society are either the victims or beneficiaries of a nation founded on slavery and still guided by racism.
National columnist George Will has written eloquently on the issue, most recently last Sunday. He noted that a Denver school is planning on a “families of color playground night,” to be overseen by the school’s “dean of culture.”
Earlier, Will took on the New York Times “1619 Project” that attempts to rewrite U.S. history, along the way distorting and denigrating our founders.
Will wrote that the 1619 Project, “which might already be embedded in school curricula near you, reinforces the racial monomania of those progressives who argue that the nation was founded on, and remains saturated by, ’systemic racism’.”
This racial obsession “serves a radical agenda that sweeps beyond racial matters. It is the agenda of clearing away all impediments, intellectual and institutional, to ... the transformation of the nation. The United States will be built back better when it has been instructed to be ashamed of itself and is eager to discard its disreputable heritage.”
Opponents of the New Hampshire statute claim all sorts of things, including that it prevents teachers from teaching U.S. history. (It doesn’t.) Also that no one in New Hampshire is teaching as truth 1619 Project propaganda. (Parents and school boards may want to trust but verify.)
The law is being challenged in court by, among others, the American Civil Liberties Union, the teacher unions, and the “chief equity officer” for the Manchester School District. New Hampshire’s attorney general needs to strongly defend it.
What will the Biden administration do when its push for “green energy” comes smack up against its promises to protect tribal lands and Native American rights? We hope it is not speaking with a forked tongue.
Dick Flynn, who died last week at the age of 94, helped oversee New Hampshire law enforcement and safety during a time of great change and growth. He did so ably and tirelessly and we owe him and his family a great deal of thanks.
Let the record show that our recent editorial on a “systems benefit” surcharge on electric bills erred when it included solar installations as being covered by the subsidized program. Let the record also show that the head of a group that campaigns for solar energy is, appropriately, full of…
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission has done an excellent job of marketing and administration in recent years. That includes finding new locales for stores while shutting down those that cost a lot in rent but bring in little business.