No doubt it wasn’t intended, but the removal of school resource officers (they are called police, too) from Denver schools two years ago has resulted, predictably, in death.
A 17-year-old student with a violent history (he was discovered with a weapon at his previous high school) was supposed to be subject to a daily pat down at his current school. (If a student needs to be searched for weapons each day, perhaps he shouldn’t be there.)
Last week, that student opened fire on his adult friskers, seriously wounding the school’s “dean of culture” and a “restorative practices coordinator.” The student later killed himself.
Why in these troubled times would a big city school system strip itself of such a safety measure?
In Denver, the excuse was the murder of a Black man, George Floyd, by Minneapolis police. Denver’s board of education decided thereafter to remove safety officers because “Black and Brown students arrested for minor school infractions are more likely to end up in the adult criminal system, entrenching the school-to-prison pipeline.”
Denver’s mayor now says removing the police was a mistake.
New Hampshire government, state as well as local, is spending entirely too much of the public’s money on items and programs that are “wants” as opposed to “needs.” This can’t be sustained without a big bill coming due sooner or later that will require new and onerous taxes.
Superior Court Judge Will Delker, participating in a Sunshine Week forum the other evening, was asked what made him optimistic about New Hampshire when it comes to protecting the people’s right to know.
Paul Holloway was a businessman whose hard work and success in private enterprises gave him and his wife, Anna Grace, the time and means to help New Hampshire in ways large and small. Their love for the state and its people gave them all the reason they needed to do so.