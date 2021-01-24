Gov. Chris Sununu called out teacher unions last week for politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic and they didn’t like it one little bit. He happens to be correct that the great majority of New Hampshire’s public schools can be and ought to be open for in-classroom learning. Parents and school boards, please take note.

In the public schools that are open (one-quarter to perhaps one-third of them, Sununu said), transmission of the virus has been low. There have been a few small clusters of cases within a school but no school-wide outbreaks. And children are the least vulnerable to the illness and its more serious effects.

The teacher unions don’t like to hear that. They particularly don’t like to be told that they are not going to be allowed to cut the vaccination line ahead of the state’s more vulnerable populations, including those age 65 and older.

Sununu noted that the average age for New Hampshire teachers is 46. Ninety percent of them are under 65. The unions don’t like to hear such statistics. They would rather the public’s attention be drawn to the few of their number who are 65 or older, to which Sununu notes that these few are indeed eligible for the vaccine now.

One of the union heads claimed the economy would improve by vaccinating the teachers now. The parents, he said, would then be able to get back to work themselves. But teachers don’t need to be vaccinated to make that happen.

Not having a worthy case to make, the unions and their political allies have seized on the fact that ski patrol members were classified as first responders and thus eligible to get the vaccine. It is a relatively tiny group, some of which are EMTs and thus in that first phase already. But the optics aren’t good for the governor, any more than it is good for young and healthy teachers to be seen as competing with granny and grandpa for a place in the vaccine line.

Sunday, January 24, 2021
Friday, January 22, 2021
Editorials

Shun this 'pathway': NH doesn't need more govt.

Once upon a time, not that long ago, New Hampshire had a core of strong specialty schools for those interested in learning a trade or craft as opposed to a bachelor’s degree. The vocational and technical colleges were born out of the post-war (that was World War II) need to match returning G…

Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Editorials

Speaker Packard's challenge: A lesson from Teddy Roosevelt

  • Updated

The exact quote and circumstances have been beclouded by the years, but it is generally accepted that President Theodore Roosevelt, frustrated with the antics of his eldest daughter, once observed: “I can either run the country or I can attend to Alice, but I cannot possibly do both.”

Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Editorials

Slow flu: A bit of good news

It was nice to read in the most recent New Hampshire Sunday News that flu cases in 2020 have dropped to almost nothing. Doctors are pointing to the COVID-19 precautions of wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings and frequent handwashing as the reason for the lack of influenza cases.

Editorials

Assaulting your right to know

New Hampshire police have a very difficult and often dangerous job keeping the citizens of our great state protected. We support them in their mission.

Sunday, January 17, 2021
Editorials

Get back to school: Excuses are wearing thin

Asked at his press conference last Thursday why teachers aren’t getting first priority for vaccinations, Gov. Chris Sununu noted that teachers deal with the age group least susceptible to the ravages of COVID-19. He also said that if a teacher is age 65 or over, or has serious health conditi…

Friday, January 15, 2021
Editorials

A pox on both houses: Our senators’ vaccinations

Sorry, but we don’t buy the New Hampshire GOP’s “cutting the line” complaint against our two U.S. senators for getting vaccinated last week anymore than we buy the Democrat response that the Republicans had “crossed the line” by “viciously attacking female members of Congress.”

Editorials

Orwell on the highway: About those message boards

The state’s electronic message boards along our highways can be helpful in emergencies and when traffic backups warn that a different route might be in order. When not used for traffic information, however, things can get confusing.

Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Sunday, January 10, 2021
Editorials

Manchester math: Empty seats and empty heads

We don’t know about the students, but the Manchester School Board and district officials have real trouble with numbers. Just over two years ago, they paid an outside consultant to tell them they were going to need more space at the elementary level because those schools were overcrowded. Le…