Statues are disappearing from plinths at a rate pigeons must find alarming.
While we don’t endorse doctoring up America’s resume by hiding its past miscreants, when it happens it should be done the right way.
There is a wide gulf between an ad hoc mob of rioters hog tying a bronze of Gen. Robert E. Lee and hauling him down versus deciding to do so through legitimate protest and democratic action.
Tearing down anything without permission of the owners is vandalism regardless of the worthiness of the cause or the grievousness of the provocation.
There is a wide gulf between a political leader, suddenly caught in the spotlight, deciding midnight would be a great time to dismantle an offending likeness instead of doing so with deliberation and in broad daylight.
Cool and deliberate action sends a lasting message. If a statue, mural, school mascot, team name or any other icon is so offensive as to require removal, it should happen as a consequence of a decision that hears all sides before action is taken.
New Hampshire has no more affinity for statues of Confederate generals than it has for the likeness of Ho Chi Minh, Saddam Hussein or Hitler. But mob justice isn’t woke, it’s just self-satisfying.