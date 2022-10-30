Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas deserves reelection. Voters in the 4th district (in and around Manchester including Londonderry) are lucky to have him representing their interests on a small but important part of New Hampshire’s unique government.
Gatsas doesn’t need the work (or the nominal pay). Successful in the private sector, he served in the state Senate, becoming president of that body, before returning to Manchester to restore fiscal sanity as mayor. We suspect voters here would return him to that post in a flash, should he want the job.
Instead, Gatsas is standing for a new term on the executive council. He is well-suited to a post that watches over hundreds of contracts that state departments seek. Unlike other states, which have eliminated the office, New Hampshire’s council provides a sensible check and balance on the governor. Gatsas does that job well.
We are not fans of members of law enforcement involving themselves in partisan politics. It casts them in an unwanted if perhaps unfair bad light in jobs for which the public needs and expects the utmost fairness and integrity.
In case you have been hiding away in a social media-proof bunker, New Hampshire has elections coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The airwaves have been full of partisan sound and fury signifying not very much and mostly focused on the congressional contests.
We are guessing that New Hampshire’s congressional delegation hasn’t heard anything good about the future of the Democrats’ presidential primary here and is hoping that few folks will ask about it for the next two weeks.
Here’s a question for an October weekend as the mid-term election nears. Which of these would be a more likely scenario: New Hampshire Democrats welcoming a chance to be seen with Joe Biden or New Hampshire Republicans clamoring for a visit from Donald Trump?
We have found something to like about the boondoggle that a commuter train to Boston would be. It might offer some protection against the illegal immigrants that Massachusetts politicians want to provide with drivers’ licenses.