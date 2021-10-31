Manchester Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt needs, at the very least, a nap and a timeout. His temper tantrum response last week to a teacher’s complaint about copy machines was so over the top as to make us wonder what else may be going on here.
The teacher was perhaps a bit cranky herself after constant struggles with supplies and bad student behavior. She was finally pushed over the edge when for the third time this year the Parkside Middle School photocopiers were out of order.
“In 22 years of teaching this is by far the worst year I have ever experienced and that includes remote instruction,” wrote teacher Stacey Rust-Belforti in an email to the school board and the aldermen.
What set off Superintendent Goldhardt was that the teacher sent her note to Goldhardt’s nominal superiors. (She also copied it to the state education commissioner.) Goldhardt said she should have complained to her principal or district staff. We’re guessing that she may have tried that already.
Goldhardt went ballistic, venting not just at the teacher (he claimed without evidence that she was politically motivated), but at, it seems, his life in general.
“In my 33 years in my business,” his own email noted, “I have never seen more vile messages, rumor mongering, and outright lies about public schools than I have seen in the past week.”
He said the rumors included a school bus overturning into a ditch and explosions at Central High. Come again? Is Goldhardt blaming the teacher for all this?
“The District has slandered the teacher,” said teachers union head Sue Hannan. “She was only asking for help.”
Hannan said “we are extremely disappointed by the tenor of the District’s response and the assertions about the teacher that were false.”
Hannan’s disappointment might want to include Mayor Joyce Craig, who thinks nothing negative ever happens in her city.
“I appreciate the District administration’s prompt attention to addressing this matter once they were made aware,” said Craig. That’s telling ’em!
