The name Norm Major may not mean much to many Granite Staters but it has meant a lot to the effectiveness of New Hampshire government. It also is reflective of the time and devotion of many of the men and women who serve in our outsized legislature for $100 a year.

Kevin Landrigan, our State House reporter, made note this week of the Executive Council’s recognition of the Plaistow state representative. Fittingly, the governor and council also included Mrs. Brenda Major in its proclamation. One doesn’t make it through 26 years of late nights and long days in Concord without the support of one’s spouse.

Friday, August 19, 2022

Hassan’s favorite? It’s Bolduc for certain

It was news to us, and no doubt to Gov. Chris Sununu, but Gen. Donald Bolduc claims his candidacy for the U.S. Senate kept Sununu from seeking that seat. Given Bolduc has been running for that office for two years, how come it took Sununu until recently to remove himself from consideration?

Griffin for senate: A solid conservative

In the Sept. 13 primary, Barbara Griffin will get our vote to be the new state senator from District 16, which includes her hometown of Goffstown as well as Ward 1 in Manchester. New this year under redistricting, Candia is included. Raymond and Hooksett round out the district.

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Cheney wins: Losers back Trump

Unless the Wyoming polls are terribly wrong (Dewey defeats Truman), word will have come late Tuesday night that Liz Cheney has lost the Republican congressional primary in that state. As is the case with some here in New Hampshire, there are folks in Wyoming whose misplaced loyalty to Donald…

Little literature: Less experience

Among the candidates spouting the Trump line here in New Hampshire is one Karoline Leavitt. Perhaps because she herself isn’t old enough to be in Congress quite yet, her glossy campaign “literature” reflects little substance and no depth.

Sunday, August 14, 2022

Don’t knock the jury: Gov, AG were out of line

The trial in Coös County of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy ended last week with a jury acquitting the Ukrainian national of manslaughter and negligent homicide in the deaths of seven motorcycle riders and passengers three years ago. The post-verdict criticism by Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General …

Drain the swamp: Inflation is killing U.S.

The historic inflation in America today is largely the result of incredible overspending by the federal government, particularly President Joe Biden’s “go big” American Rescue Plan pushed through at the start of his term. Former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, among others, warned …

Friday, August 12, 2022

Shoot first: Abolish the FBI?

First District congressional candidate Tim Baxter says he will move to abolish the FBI on his first day in office. We won’t hold our breath.

Fire Sale: No relief from Boston

With all the relentlessly depressing news coming from Washington, the weather, and the corner store this summer, the Boston Red Sox were counted on even more than usual for relief from our woes.

Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Dems ‘like’ Trump: A tactic worthy of him

It is good to see at least a few prominent Democrats speaking out against their party’s current interfering in Republican primary races on behalf of the very candidates they deplore — the disciples of Donald Trump and his phony 2020 election steal strategy. The tactic is worthy of Trump himself.