The name Norm Major may not mean much to many Granite Staters but it has meant a lot to the effectiveness of New Hampshire government. It also is reflective of the time and devotion of many of the men and women who serve in our outsized legislature for $100 a year.
Kevin Landrigan, our State House reporter, made note this week of the Executive Council’s recognition of the Plaistow state representative. Fittingly, the governor and council also included Mrs. Brenda Major in its proclamation. One doesn’t make it through 26 years of late nights and long days in Concord without the support of one’s spouse.
Rep. Major is now 88 years old. As chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, he has been an important part of the legislative process. As Landrigan writes, Major “will go down as one of the preeminent green-eyeshade guys. Time and again, his revenue estimates proved solid even when they ran counter to what governors from both parties had opined.”
Major is retiring this year. New Hampshire is in his debt.
In the Sept. 13 primary, Barbara Griffin will get our vote to be the new state senator from District 16, which includes her hometown of Goffstown as well as Ward 1 in Manchester. New this year under redistricting, Candia is included. Raymond and Hooksett round out the district.
