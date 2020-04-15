If there were no Dean Kamen, New Hampshire would have had to invent him.

Hard as it may be to believe today, the inventor, entrepreneur, and inexhaustible optimist was not unanimously welcomed by the powers that were in Manchester’s millyard decades ago.

Who, some city fathers asked, was this pushy guy from New York to be turning our millyard upside down, tearing down properties, wanting parking and zoning changes? And what’s he doing landing a helicopter on the roof?

Manchester and the world, for that matter, now know who Dean Kamen is. His medical innovations have made life much better for millions. His passion for science and robotics has hooked thousands of youngsters on their value and promise for the future.

His can-do attitude is contagious — far more so than the current viral pandemic. Which is why Kamen was at the Manchester airport on Sunday, welcoming in a jet airplane with its precious cargo of protective equipment for people fighting COVID-19.

When he saw the need for supplies still hampered by shortages and red tape and supply chains, Kamen found and bought the supplies in China himself. The State of New Hampshire will pay him back, of course. But we doubt that we can ever fully pay the man for what we owe him. But if you see him, tell him thanks.

Sunday, April 12, 2020
Friday, April 10, 2020
Editorials

Correction

Convict Terrance Perkins of Chocorua, ordered sent to home confinement due to COVID-19 concerns, remains jailed pending release details. A Wednesday editorial misstated his status.

Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Editorials

Bad prisoner release: Is this the epidemic standard?

One of the many public safety questions that arises from our current pandemic is what to do with criminals behind bars. Letting them all go free is one plan. We would rank it just a tad ahead of arming them on their way out the prison door.

Editorials

Dr. James Tenn, RIP: He left Manchester a better place

Anyone who knew or knew of Manchester Dr. James Tenn and his family is feeling a sadness today that is softened by a smile. Dr. Tenn, 88, died last weekend. His love for family and his devotion to his adopted city, his patients, and his profession will cause many to smile even as they mourn.

Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Sunday, April 05, 2020
Editorials

World day of prayer: Easter Sunday would be a good date

Friend and sometime opinion contributor Jack Falvey notes that upwards of 90% of the people on earth are said to believe in a higher power. He suggests that we all pick a day to ask that higher power to give everyone a helping hand in this troubled time.

Editorials

Governor's golf plan: Taking things one step at a time

Gov. Chris Sununu seems somehow to have survived his recent brush with death in which he ordered the closure of hair salons as being not an essential service in these troubled times. The man has a mother, wife and several sisters and yet he lives.

Friday, April 03, 2020
Editorials

About April vacation: Asking parents, teachers? How novel!

Some New Hampshire school districts are considering canceling the traditional week-long April vacation. Others (like Merrimack) already have done so. We have our own view on the subject, but one thing we really like is that some districts have sought community input, particularly parents, be…

Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Editorials

Other perilous times: Manchester has been through a few

The news and our own experiences tell us that we are living in uncertain times like none other in American history. It is true that the coronavirus pandemic and state and national government responses to it, as well as those of the general public, are drastic and extreme.