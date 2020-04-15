If there were no Dean Kamen, New Hampshire would have had to invent him.
Hard as it may be to believe today, the inventor, entrepreneur, and inexhaustible optimist was not unanimously welcomed by the powers that were in Manchester’s millyard decades ago.
Who, some city fathers asked, was this pushy guy from New York to be turning our millyard upside down, tearing down properties, wanting parking and zoning changes? And what’s he doing landing a helicopter on the roof?
Manchester and the world, for that matter, now know who Dean Kamen is. His medical innovations have made life much better for millions. His passion for science and robotics has hooked thousands of youngsters on their value and promise for the future.
His can-do attitude is contagious — far more so than the current viral pandemic. Which is why Kamen was at the Manchester airport on Sunday, welcoming in a jet airplane with its precious cargo of protective equipment for people fighting COVID-19.
When he saw the need for supplies still hampered by shortages and red tape and supply chains, Kamen found and bought the supplies in China himself. The State of New Hampshire will pay him back, of course. But we doubt that we can ever fully pay the man for what we owe him. But if you see him, tell him thanks.