We used to bring cowslips to our mom on Mother’s Day. Also known as marsh marigolds, they grew in the swamp in back of the house. We didn’t mind getting our feet wet for Mom.

We didn’t have the money for roses but it wouldn’t have mattered. It was the thought that counted and the thought was all about doing something nice for the woman who fed us and fixed our cuts and scrapes and bought our clothes and checked our Sunday school lessons and always put her own interests behind those of her family.

The headlines these days have not been cheery for moms or kids. From Russia’s intentional targeting of innocents in Ukraine, to years of abuse at the state’s youth detention center, to the lack of adult attention paid to a little girl named Harmony Montgomery, it is easy to become depressed about our lot.

But headlines are often about bad exceptions to the everyday good. That good will be repeated today many times across New Hampshire in homes and hospitals and nursing facilities where sons and daughters, whether age two or 52, will again say, “Thanks, mom, I love you” to the women who gave us life and remain our champions.

