Tom Brady has announced his retirement from professional football. It seems clear that he had made that decision earlier than his Tuesday announcement but, understandably, he didn’t like the fact that some news media reported it before he did. His camp should have simply said “no comment” after those reports, rather than indicate, as some said, that the reports were all wet.
All of that won’t matter a whit now. Brady will long be remembered by all and revered by many as one of the greatest athletes of modern times. As a professional football player, he may never have an equal.
His physical abilities and the sheer longevity of his outstanding career in a brutal physical game showed his discipline. They also showed his heart.
New England, especially, owes Brady thanks for his extraordinary efforts with the Patriots. While there was great disappointment when he decamped for Tampa Bay, his following here remained unbreakable. Unlike Babe Ruth becoming the bad guy for signing with the Yankees, Brady’s hold on his fans was such that his change of uniforms mattered little. It became customary for many New England fans to root for two teams on fall Sundays.
As with all things, the Brady era has come to an end. It will take some getting used to.
Don’t look now, but efforts are underway by some New Hampshire public officials to add on more taxes and fees even as the governor and Republican-led legislature work to cut them. It is a perpetual game of whack-a-mole.
We doubt that Aldermen Joe Kelly Levasseur and Ed Sapienza were satisfied with the non-answers they received on the matter of costs to Manchester taxpayers to restore train service to Boston. They have been around City Hall long enough to know that “we don’t know yet” is not a good sign.
Now that a Manchester firefighter has said he was wrong about others illegally collecting extra pay, will that be an end to the matter? The man had claimed that some in the department were being paid for fire calls to which they did not respond when off-duty.
In the matter of the coming election for one of New Hampshire’s two U.S. Senate seats, the pundits (and some political science whizzes) sound, as they too often do, like extensions of the Democratic Party.