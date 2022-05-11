There were just two qualified applicants for the Manchester school superintendent job? That’s it? It doesn’t seem like the fruits of a very thorough or widespread search or of much outside interest in coming to work for the city that Mayor Joyce Craig insists is making great progress on every front.
Perhaps the reason for the lack of interest results from the widening reputation of Craig and others for their meddling in education matters great and small. It drove to distraction one superintendent, leading to a poor replacement who, thankfully, has since left town.
The meddling rap was already well-known locally. Witness recent “listening sessions” in which participants bemoaned the very political atmosphere in which the school boss is supposed to maneuver, in addition to taking on such other chores as running a large and changing school system.
The school board search committee, in typical “we know best” fashion, decided not to identify the two applicants, at least not before a special meeting of the full board on Wednesday night. ALL who applied should be identified, of course. It is a public position.
We don’t know if it was by design, but we suspect some on the board favor Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Gillis for the post and regarded the “search” as pro forma.
Considering that she knows the players and the politics, Gillis is worth a try. But she should make it very clear that if she takes the job, she wants city hall and school board politicians to stay in their lane while she goes about a large and daunting challenge.
