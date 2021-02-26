Legislative leaders and the governor should pay close heed to the findings of the latest Legislative Budget Assistant’s audit of the N.H. Liquor Commission. The audit concerned itself with just the commission’s license and enforcement division and turned up some serious trouble spots. What would an overall revenue audit reveal?

Liquor Commission Chairman Joseph Mollica, a savvy leader who has helped oversee impressive growth in one of the state’s most important revenue sources, was quick to say the audit raised valid concerns. He was just as quick to point to that growth as part of the reason for the problems.

“In light of this unprecedented growth, the commission acknowledges that its internal controls and procedures need to be strategically assessed and refined to appropriately manage the risks associated with the commission’s operations,” said the chairman.

Sounds good, but it’s not like this is the first time an LBA audit has turned up problems (such as 41% of liquor license holders not having had a required visit from a state inspector during a two-year period; and a lack of oversight for a direct shipping program that has become a multi-million-dollar moneymaker for the state.) In fact, this latest audit said many improper practices had been pointed out in previous audits, going back many years, but they have been ignored by the commission.

There is a long history of friction between the Liquor Commission and the LBA. It is understandable that there would be some level of tension between the two. The same can be said for other state departments and the LBA. But few others concern the amount of revenue that the Liquor Commission brings in. It has long been a key part of New Hampshire’s ability to avoid higher taxes. And that’s a good thing.

It was also good when the Legislature declared the Liquor Commission an enterprise fund, freeing it from some legislative strictures. The new audit wants such oversight increased.

We don’t think it wise to kill the golden goose but Gov. Chris Sununu, House Speaker Sherm Packard, and Senate President Chuck Morse should make sure that this vital area of revenue is using best practices. Chairman Mollica says the commission plans to create its own internal audit and compliance unit. That’s fine, as long as there remains some legislative oversight.

