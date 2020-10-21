An Epping fellow is shutting down his little restaurant. His sign out front reads “What Happened To Live Free or Die.”
Our first question: Whatever happened to proper punctuation?
That aside, we think the answer to Joseph Bodge’s question is that “live free or die” is alive and well and Bodge’s action is proof thereof.
Bodge has been ignoring the COVID-19 emergency requirement that restaurant workers in direct contact with patrons must wear masks. He says he believes the virus is real (families and friends of 220,000 dead Americans can vouch for that reality). But he questions the effectiveness of masks. (Just a guess here, but we suspect Bodge cheered when the President of the United States referred dismissively to Dr. Anthony Fauci and all those other public health “idiots” this week.)
Making his staff wear masks is a state scare tactic, Bodge says. “Either we follow the sheep or we stood our ground,” he told our correspondent. So he closed his restaurant.
But if “live free or die” no longer applies in New Hampshire, shouldn’t the state have compelled him to remain open? Our view is that a little discretion would be the better part of valor here for Bodge. Wear a mask. Don’t let the ice cream melt.