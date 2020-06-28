Another New Hampshire brand, the Segway self-propelled vehicle, has had its day and will no longer be produced. It never caught on, other than as a shorthand way for some Granite Staters to describe the brilliant innovator and inventor Dean Kamen.

But the Segway hardly defines the man who invented the iBOT stair-climbing wheelchair, the portable insulin pump, a portable water purifier, and amazing prosthetic devices, to name but a few.

The Segway was but a spinoff from the self-balancing wheelchair, which Kamen achieved using tiny gyroscopes. But its media hype preceded it and when a jaded public discovered it couldn’t make you fly or disappear, it lost its cachet.

Kamen sold the Segway company years ago. He would much rather be known, we think, for his FIRST robotics competition that started right here in New Hampshire and is now worldwide.

And he will be known, we are certain, for the products and medical advances to come from the ARMI complex that is now transforming the Manchester Millyard. The Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute is leveraging business and education in exciting new ways.

The Kamen “brand” is one of which New Hampshire will boast, and rightfully so, for a long time to come.

