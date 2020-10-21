On the matter of the looming gubernatorial choice, no great light was shed during this week’s televised joust between Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Dan Feltes. Sununu has a solid record after two terms in office and wisely relied on that record for much of his allotted time.

Feltes, on the other hand, attempted to convince the audience that New Hampshire has a governor AND a lieutenant governor, whose name is Donald Trump. Trying to link the two is understandable, given how weak a challenge Feltes has mounted. But apart from his “Trump! Trump! Trump!” mantra, Feltes’ charge is that Sununu has done a lousy job of dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. Sorry, but that won’t wash.

One of Sununu’s best moments in the WMUR-TV program came in answer to a bizarre question from one of the station’s reporters. Since New Hampshire has abolished the death penalty (over his veto) and has no “death chamber,” the reporter wanted to know how will Sununu justify the “millions of dollars” it will take to build such a chamber to execute the one prisoner convicted of a capital crime.

Well. Aside from wondering where that cost estimate comes from, New Hampshire hasn’t had a “death chamber” for much of the last century in which it still had capital punishment on the books. It wasn’t needed and New Hampshire doesn’t like paying for things that aren’t being used.

But, as Sununu said in answering the question, the cost shouldn’t get in the way of the justice.

Sunday, October 18, 2020
Friday, October 16, 2020
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Sunday, October 11, 2020
Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Sunday, October 04, 2020
