It offers families big and small, urban or rural, a wide variety of sights, sounds, and smells to sample and admire.
The four-day fair, which begins Thursday, features the pride of New Hampshire farmers, youth and adult. Charlie Brown’s Great Pumpkin has nothing on the giants at this fair.
Giants have nothing on the huge horses that will be hitched in the pulling ring. Netflix can’t possibly compete with the equestrian action at the other end of the sprawling fairgrounds.
And little kids will bring smiles to the faces of oldsters as they marvel at newly-hatched chicks.
The Deerfield Fair, like its counterparts, is an important part of the New Hampshire fabric, rooted in an agrarian past and determined to thrive in modern times. It runs from Thursday through Sunday afternoon. And it’s fun!
Manchester voters have more to concern them than choosing a mayor and other officials this November. Also on the ballot is a city charter question, which a judge concedes would be a substantial change to the school district. It would allow the mayor and aldermen to skip any responsibility fo…
Proponents of changes to the Manchester city charter might wish to explain how well the change to “nonpartisan” elections has worked out. City and state Democratic offices were crowing about Mayor Joyce Craig‘s “Democratic victory’’ against two Republican candidates on Tuesday. The state Dem…
Perhaps the public should report the Biden administration for child abuse. The filthy and unhealthy conditions in which illegal immigrant children, and adults, have been living under a bridge in Texas have been known to all.
It stands to reason that people in professions that deal with children are much more likely to notice, and take action, when child abuse or neglect is suspected. It is one reason why complaints of this sort to welfare agencies were down noticeably when many schools reverted to remote learnin…
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig has decided to reinstate the post of director of economic development. She says the director will work with city departments and the business community to develop a “strategy.” Funny how these things happen just in time for an election.
Manchester voters who would like to see Joe Kelly Levasseur continue to challenge the status quo at City Hall should consider voting for him for alderman at large this Tuesday and leaving the second at-large box unchecked. Since several candidates are running for two spots, this single or “b…
Some public positions once carried the title of PIO, for Press Information Officer. We get it that times change and job duties change with them. But we were still startled to read that the title for the job at the state Department of Corrections is now the director of “communications, market…
It’s too bad that Mr. “Nobody” from Keene has made that his legal name. If Joyce Craig of Manchester had it, the Tuesday mayoral contest could offer voters the choice of Rich Girard, Victoria Sullivan, or Nobody.