Columnist George Will’s description of a photograph of Anne Frank as radiating cheerfulness five years before her death in the Holocaust is also an apt summation of the Ken Burns documentary that has just had its initial airing on the Public Broadcasting System.
“It is an imperishable, unforgettable image of what can be lost when we forget how perishable is the thin crust of civilization that protects us — until it doesn’t.”
There is a lot to digest in the three-part “U.S. and the Holocaust” series. The questions of anti-Semitism within the U.S. government during the 1930s and 1940s are examined, as are the conflicting opinions as to whether American military forces could have somehow done more to save the Jews still (barely) alive in the death camps.
But it is the overall history of the unspeakable and chilling cruelty of Hitler and his Nazis and a complacent, often complicit, German public that is compellingly told here. It is not for the faint of heart and certainly not for the youngest school grades. But this series is important for Americans to watch and understand, even as anti-Semitism again is on the rise.
With New Hampshire’s new law requiring teaching of the Holocaust in our schools, Burns’ excellent work comes at just the right time.
Rep. Jess Edwards of Auburn has stepped forward to propose what has been an obvious need for months: an extension of the looming closing date for the state’s youth detention facility and the securing of a smaller replacement facility.
Superior Court Judge Amy Messer has ruled that a parent’s fundamental rights stop at the school door. Specifically, a parent had no right to be informed that her Manchester school was abiding by her minor child’s request to be addressed as something other than the boy or girl they are. It’s …