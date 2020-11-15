Clearly there is a disconnect between the state and the city over the homeless issues in Manchester. The state says its health and welfare people are in direct, daily communication with those in tent encampments. Mayor Joyce Craig and Fire Chief Dan Goonan say they have seen no evidence of this.
The state says it has met with the city multiple times about the problem. The mayor says this has amounted to little more than phone calls “to check the boxes.”
Craig and other mayors have written to Gov. Chris Sununu. They want him to somehow solve the problem. They say a statewide “plan” is needed.
Sununu says he will have a detailed response to their letter. (It may have been sent by the time we publish today.) We expect that it will cite the huge amount of public money that has been spent on the issues and list the array of services already available.
The homeless issues are many. Affordable housing is one, of course. That is being dealt with in a variety of ways, including revising restrictive zoning laws. More work needs to be done. But that isn’t what is driving the expanding tent encampments.
The primary drivers there include mental illness and substance abuse, aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic that has limited available space at emergency shelters. With both mental illness and drug abuse, the authorities may need to seek emergency detention orders for those who are truly a danger to themselves or others. The pendulum that rightly swung away from mandatory institutionalization may need another course correction.