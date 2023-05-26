America is a land of divisions, and that didn’t begin with the election of Donald Trump or Barack Obama. The genius of a functioning democracy is that it provides a set of rules whereby people with many differences can still not only live together but also prosper together.

Like religion, which ideally serves a similar purpose, democracy is faith based. For it to work you need to believe that one person gets one vote in a fair election with an honest count. When politicians lose elections and blame the election itself instead of their own failings or an opponent’s strengths, they reveal who they are. Patriot isn’t the word that comes to mind.

Sunday, May 21, 2023

No more golf: But thanks a million

Vox clamantis in deserto” means the voice of one crying out in the wilderness. It’s Dartmouth College’s motto, but it sounds about right for Peter Mithoefer, who wrote The Dartmouth recently as executor of the estate of Robert Keeler, Class of 1936, who died in 2022.

Sunday, May 14, 2023

Pot shots: NH is in their sights

To believe proponents of recreational marijuana, attitudes have changed, all our neighbors are doing it, and what better way to empty our jails and grow budgets than reframe drug abuse as a needed tax stream.

Flags for moms: NH native played a role

Anna Jarvis created Mother’s Day and later in life came to resent the shopping holiday it grew into. We’re sure a few moms in a vexing moment or two have felt the same about their creations.

Sunday, May 07, 2023

CNN and Trump: On with the show

We don’t fault Saint Anselm College for agreeing to provide a forum for CNN and Donald Trump this coming Wednesday evening. We just hope that CNN, which loved Trump before it despised him, will do a better job of journalism this time.

Sunday, April 30, 2023

Pride's mark: Fla. son did NH proud

Condolences came swiftly and from afar last week as word of Mike Pride’s death soaked in. He was 76, and had invested the better part of his years in leading the Concord Monitor to local honors and national recognition, including a Pulitzer Prize in 2008.

New in news: Loeb School's lineup

If the bluster of early Republican presidential primary contenders is a barometer, there’s weather ahead. If you want to sharpen your news chops ahead of the storm, the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications has a lineup of classes, hands-on workshops and events that are free and open to all.

Sunday, April 23, 2023

Pension bump: Pump brakes on HB 250

Lawmakers thought it wise in 1967 to create a lifetime pension for the widows and widowers of heroes slain in the line of duty. Surely they considered it an act of generosity only commensurate with the sacrifice, and that it was only right. We take care of our own in New Hampshire.