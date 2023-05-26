America is a land of divisions, and that didn’t begin with the election of Donald Trump or Barack Obama. The genius of a functioning democracy is that it provides a set of rules whereby people with many differences can still not only live together but also prosper together.
Like religion, which ideally serves a similar purpose, democracy is faith based. For it to work you need to believe that one person gets one vote in a fair election with an honest count. When politicians lose elections and blame the election itself instead of their own failings or an opponent’s strengths, they reveal who they are. Patriot isn’t the word that comes to mind.
Vox clamantis in deserto” means the voice of one crying out in the wilderness. It’s Dartmouth College’s motto, but it sounds about right for Peter Mithoefer, who wrote The Dartmouth recently as executor of the estate of Robert Keeler, Class of 1936, who died in 2022.
To believe proponents of recreational marijuana, attitudes have changed, all our neighbors are doing it, and what better way to empty our jails and grow budgets than reframe drug abuse as a needed tax stream.
We don’t fault Saint Anselm College for agreeing to provide a forum for CNN and Donald Trump this coming Wednesday evening. We just hope that CNN, which loved Trump before it despised him, will do a better job of journalism this time.
Condolences came swiftly and from afar last week as word of Mike Pride’s death soaked in. He was 76, and had invested the better part of his years in leading the Concord Monitor to local honors and national recognition, including a Pulitzer Prize in 2008.
If the bluster of early Republican presidential primary contenders is a barometer, there’s weather ahead. If you want to sharpen your news chops ahead of the storm, the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications has a lineup of classes, hands-on workshops and events that are free and open to all.
Lawmakers thought it wise in 1967 to create a lifetime pension for the widows and widowers of heroes slain in the line of duty. Surely they considered it an act of generosity only commensurate with the sacrifice, and that it was only right. We take care of our own in New Hampshire.