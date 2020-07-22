It isn’t surprising that a state survey shows an overwhelming majority of parents and teachers want a return to classroom education if that is possible in September. Making that possible must be a top priority for all involved.
Decisions regarding that should of course be made at the local level. What works in one school or district may be vastly different than what works in another. This goes for physical classroom space, the accessibility of online learning, and the health census of both teachers and students.
Local-decision making also prompts innovation, from which other districts may learn.
It is laughable that Democrats seeking to oust Gov. Chris Sununu are demanding more state control and state mandates regarding the school choices. They are also spreading the falsehood that the state guidelines were the secret brainchild of the Trump Education Department when in fact the consulting firm involved has been doing this kind of work dating back to the Obama administration.
Returning to school is important not only for the children but for stressed-out parents, their employers, and the overall health of New Hampshire.
It may take some trial-and-error work before each district gets it right; and the districts need to be ready to alter their approach depending on circumstances. We hope that the virus numbers are such this fall that temporary models can give way to total in-class learning as soon as possible.