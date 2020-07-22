It isn’t surprising that a state survey shows an overwhelming majority of parents and teachers want a return to classroom education if that is possible in September. Making that possible must be a top priority for all involved.

Decisions regarding that should of course be made at the local level. What works in one school or district may be vastly different than what works in another. This goes for physical classroom space, the accessibility of online learning, and the health census of both teachers and students.

Local-decision making also prompts innovation, from which other districts may learn.

It is laughable that Democrats seeking to oust Gov. Chris Sununu are demanding more state control and state mandates regarding the school choices. They are also spreading the falsehood that the state guidelines were the secret brainchild of the Trump Education Department when in fact the consulting firm involved has been doing this kind of work dating back to the Obama administration.

Returning to school is important not only for the children but for stressed-out parents, their employers, and the overall health of New Hampshire.

It may take some trial-and-error work before each district gets it right; and the districts need to be ready to alter their approach depending on circumstances. We hope that the virus numbers are such this fall that temporary models can give way to total in-class learning as soon as possible.

Sunday, July 19, 2020
Friday, July 17, 2020
Editorials

Investment return: Survey finds NH bang for its bucks

We take most surveys with a grain of salt. The firm WalletHub seems to churn them out by the bushel. A recent one didn’t include New Hampshire, for instance, as among the most “independent” of states. We ranked 16th, although the survey acknowledged our lowest-in-the-nation poverty rate.

Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Sunday, July 12, 2020
Editorials

Wokefulness: A colony by any other name

Civics education being what it is these days, we are not at all sure if many public school students know that New Hampshire was one of America’s original 13 colonies. No matter. The way things are progressing, the very term “colony” may soon be expunged from whatever history books remain extant.

Friday, July 10, 2020
Sunday, July 05, 2020
Editorials

Masks for freedom: Our responsibility

  • Updated

This weekend we celebrate Independence Day. In 1776 the American colonies threw off the yoke of the British Empire. It took six more years of war following that Declaration of Independence to fully secure our freedom. In signing the Declaration of Independence the Founding Fathers ingrained …

Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Sunday, June 28, 2020
Editorials

Once a gold standard: Sad news from Crotched Mountain

The recent news of the closing of the Crotched Mountain school and residence quarters in Greenfield was disconcerting. In today’s parlance, the Crotched Mountain name would be considered a good “brand.” Years ago, though, it was the “gold standard” for the care and well-being of children and…

Friday, June 26, 2020
Editorials

Trump's fat thumb: Meddling in NH primaries may backfire

The Trump administration putting its fat thumb on the scales in our congressional primary contests is both unfair and unwise. It is not, however, unexpected. If the state Republican Party ignores its own rules and in other respects goes along with this nonsense, it will damage the party down…