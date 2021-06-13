Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic we have maintained that Gov. Chris Sununu handled the emergency superbly. That is why New Hampshire weathered the crisis well relative to most other states. It is also why the voters overwhelmingly returned the young governor to office last November.
We have also said that, post-epidemic, the emergency powers that were created by state law after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks should be reviewed. As well as Sununu handled them it doesn’t mean another corner-office occupant would do likewise.
Such a review has taken place in the Legislature. While it didn’t get the detailed discussion it warranted, it did result in House and Senate proposals that would establish a better check on a governor’s emergency powers.
We like the Senate version. The House plan would unduly constrain a governor in that an emergency could last only 21 days and the governor would then need legislative approval to renew it every 21 days thereafter.
The Senate version sets the time at 30 days and permits the governor to renew such an emergency for 30 days at a time thereafter for as long as he or she deems it necessary. But this version also permits the Legislature, by majority vote, to repeal any executive orders it finds objectionable.
The next emergency may have factors far different than did this one. Continued flexibility is thus important. But so is a check on government by fiat. The budget being fashioned by legislative conference should include the Senate language.