We don’t know how, but it appears that Gov. Chris Sununu may have put Democrats Andru Volinsky and Dan Feltes on his payroll. Either that, or the poor fellows have been swallowing President Trump’s medical advice on coronavirus treatments.

With New Hampshire workers and businesses reeling from the effects of a pandemic of historic proportions, the Democratic Tax Twins apparently think it’s a fine time to clobber businesses with a double-digit business tax increase.

Feltes and Volinsky are competing for their party’s nomination to face Sununu in the November election. Before the pandemic struck, Volinsky was ahead in the race to increase taxes, having come out openly for a broad-based tax.

Feltes had taken the pledge to veto such a tax but he went right ahead to oppose a planned cut in business taxes. When that didn’t work, he joined with Democratic legislators to agree that the cut would stand, but only if state revenues came in 6% over budget this June 30. If revenue came in lower than 6% below what was budgeted, not only would the tax cut not happen, but a previous tax cut would be rescinded.

Came the pandemic. Revenues are in tatters. Businesses are tottering. Gov. Sununu, wisely, has asked the Legislature to suspend those tax triggers or businesses face a 12% tax hike.

Are Feltes and Volinsky so committed to their tax-and-spend philosophy that they would kick their own state in the teeth while it is on its knees?

Sunday, April 26, 2020
A strange incentive: Paying more to be unemployed

Perhaps use of the term “pox” is a bit much in these pandemic days, but some of what Republicans and Democrats have done in rushing to cope with the COVID-19 crisis is nonsensical. It makes one remember that this is still Washington.

Friday, April 24, 2020
More 'shovel-ready?' Nothing but big spenders in D.C.

Is everyone in Washington, D.C., now a big-spender? Democrats and Republicans alike seem to be in a race to see who can spend the most taxpayer money the fastest. We have lost track of the number of press releases issued by Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan in which they either reque…

Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Sunday, April 19, 2020
A 'Right-to-Know' win: Good SAU call by Judge Wageling

It was a good ruling by Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling last week in ordering that a report ordered by a public entity, paid for by the public, and involving publicly elected officials should be made available to the public. That such common sense has to be ordered is absurd.

Friday, April 17, 2020
COVID-19 court fight: Don't let it delay the state's plans

It is unfortunate that New Hampshire Democratic legislators and Gov. Chris Sununu couldn’t have reached an accommodation short of going to court Monday regarding who controls the spending of federal (public) dollars in the COVID-19 emergency. Must the “new normal” always involve all three br…

Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Sunday, April 12, 2020
Friday, April 10, 2020