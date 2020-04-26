We don’t know how, but it appears that Gov. Chris Sununu may have put Democrats Andru Volinsky and Dan Feltes on his payroll. Either that, or the poor fellows have been swallowing President Trump’s medical advice on coronavirus treatments.
With New Hampshire workers and businesses reeling from the effects of a pandemic of historic proportions, the Democratic Tax Twins apparently think it’s a fine time to clobber businesses with a double-digit business tax increase.
Feltes and Volinsky are competing for their party’s nomination to face Sununu in the November election. Before the pandemic struck, Volinsky was ahead in the race to increase taxes, having come out openly for a broad-based tax.
Feltes had taken the pledge to veto such a tax but he went right ahead to oppose a planned cut in business taxes. When that didn’t work, he joined with Democratic legislators to agree that the cut would stand, but only if state revenues came in 6% over budget this June 30. If revenue came in lower than 6% below what was budgeted, not only would the tax cut not happen, but a previous tax cut would be rescinded.
Came the pandemic. Revenues are in tatters. Businesses are tottering. Gov. Sununu, wisely, has asked the Legislature to suspend those tax triggers or businesses face a 12% tax hike.
Are Feltes and Volinsky so committed to their tax-and-spend philosophy that they would kick their own state in the teeth while it is on its knees?