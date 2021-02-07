We don’t pay much attention to sports betting, other than an annual wager on the World Series in which we take the American League, no matter the odds.
We don’t know the “over-under” for today’s Super Bowl game, unless the reference is to Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady. We do know that the greatest football player of all time is over 40. But he is definitely not under the table, or the weather, or the radar.
He is a remarkable athlete the likes of which one rarely sees more than once or twice in a generation. In Brady’s case, a couple of generations of fans have seen him, rooted for him, and cheered for him.
So it will be in Tampa Sunday evening. Go, Brady.