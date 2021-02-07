We don’t pay much attention to sports betting, other than an annual wager on the World Series in which we take the American League, no matter the odds.

We don’t know the “over-under” for today’s Super Bowl game, unless the reference is to Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady. We do know that the greatest football player of all time is over 40. But he is definitely not under the table, or the weather, or the radar.

He is a remarkable athlete the likes of which one rarely sees more than once or twice in a generation. In Brady’s case, a couple of generations of fans have seen him, rooted for him, and cheered for him.

So it will be in Tampa Sunday evening. Go, Brady.

Sunday, February 07, 2021
Friday, February 05, 2021
Primarily speaking: Don't close presidential vote

A proposal is under legislative consideration to move New Hampshire’s party primary elections from September to June. One argument is that the current setup makes it difficult if not impossible for some party members to kiss and make up with so little time before the November general elections.

Wednesday, February 03, 2021
See that shadow? We don't trust furry Phil

We were hoping that wretched Pennsylvania rodent would have tested positive for COVID-19 — just a mild case — and been forced to quarantine for two weeks. Instead, his handlers let “Phil” out yesterday morning and he saw his shadow.

Sunday, January 31, 2021
Hike safe, please: Another mountain rescue

A week ago, many Granite Staters may have been shaking their heads at the story of two young men who had to be rescued from the slopes of Mount Lafayette near Franconia Notch. The two had headed out on a brutally cold morning (winds would gust to 40 mph) not to hike but rather to run the tra…

Back to the drawing board: GOP shouldn’t cede 2nd District

The 10-year census will be late this year, meaning New Hampshire’s required voting apportionment won’t be accomplished until later in 2021. But some Republican Party officials are apparently already making plans to re-draw our two congressional districts with the aim of fool-proofing the Fir…

Friday, January 29, 2021
Marijuana’s mammon: How much is in the pot?

Marijuana for medicinal purposes has been sanctioned in New Hampshire. Possession of small amounts of pot has been decriminalized. But that’s not enough for some people. They want it sold over the counter like candy and they have a humdinger of an argument for it: more money.

Wednesday, January 27, 2021
As you like it: Show some ID or just enroll

We are getting a bit confused, we will admit. Are we going to need a photo ID to vote absentee or is that just needed for summer camp owners who want to get vaccinated here? Perhaps it is safest just to be an out-of-stater and enroll at UNH or Dartmouth. That way, you don’t need anything.

Sunday, January 24, 2021
Teacher unions fume: They don't like COVID-19 facts

Gov. Chris Sununu called out teacher unions last week for politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic and they didn’t like it one little bit. He happens to be correct that the great majority of New Hampshire’s public schools can be and ought to be open for in-classroom learning. Parents and school bo…

Friday, January 22, 2021
Shun this 'pathway': NH doesn't need more govt.

Once upon a time, not that long ago, New Hampshire had a core of strong specialty schools for those interested in learning a trade or craft as opposed to a bachelor’s degree. The vocational and technical colleges were born out of the post-war (that was World War II) need to match returning G…