While we do think our legislators often have their fingers on the pulse of the people they represent, the expertise on specific matters of health resides with the professionals.
Rule-making as it applies to vaccines currently comes under the purview of New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services. It should remain there.
Health officials are certainly not infallible. But In the case of public health emergencies, decisions of the life-and-death variety should not be subject to the whims or vagaries of 424 mostly non-doctors.
New Hampshire government, state as well as local, is spending entirely too much of the public’s money on items and programs that are “wants” as opposed to “needs.” This can’t be sustained without a big bill coming due sooner or later that will require new and onerous taxes.
Superior Court Judge Will Delker, participating in a Sunshine Week forum the other evening, was asked what made him optimistic about New Hampshire when it comes to protecting the people’s right to know.
Paul Holloway was a businessman whose hard work and success in private enterprises gave him and his wife, Anna Grace, the time and means to help New Hampshire in ways large and small. Their love for the state and its people gave them all the reason they needed to do so.