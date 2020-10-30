The New Hampshire Executive Council remains an important component of New Hampshire’s reliance on and trust in a small government. Our founders designed it that way, in part to keep a check on the power of a sitting governor. In recent times, a 3-2 Democratic council majority has done more than check the governor, it has often outright opposed him on purely partisan grounds. A good case in point: the block of Gov. Chris Sununu’s nomination of the well-qualified Atty. Gen. Gordon MacDonald to the state supreme court.
If voters of Council District 4, which includes Manchester and surrounding towns, aren’t careful next Tuesday, one of the council’s most able members could be replaced by a longtime union boss.
Councilor Ted Gatsas has served the taxpayers’ interest in Concord, just as he did as mayor of Manchester and earlier as a state senator. His opponent has, not surprisingly, the backing of labor unions. But he hasn’t made any convincing case as to why he should replace Gatsas. Unless, of course, you believe organized labor’s claim that their guy’s experience with public sector contracts will serve him well as a councilor. It might serve labor unions well. But the taxpayers? Not so much.
Also good news for taxpayers is that two former conservative councilors, both Republicans, have a good chance to return to the council table. To do so, David Wheeler of District 5 (Nashua area) and Joe Kenney of District 1 (the North Country) will need voters in those two areas to step up on Tuesday. It is in their interest to do so.