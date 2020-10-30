The New Hampshire Executive Council remains an important component of New Hampshire’s reliance on and trust in a small government. Our founders designed it that way, in part to keep a check on the power of a sitting governor. In recent times, a 3-2 Democratic council majority has done more than check the governor, it has often outright opposed him on purely partisan grounds. A good case in point: the block of Gov. Chris Sununu’s nomination of the well-qualified Atty. Gen. Gordon MacDonald to the state supreme court.

If voters of Council District 4, which includes Manchester and surrounding towns, aren’t careful next Tuesday, one of the council’s most able members could be replaced by a longtime union boss.

Councilor Ted Gatsas has served the taxpayers’ interest in Concord, just as he did as mayor of Manchester and earlier as a state senator. His opponent has, not surprisingly, the backing of labor unions. But he hasn’t made any convincing case as to why he should replace Gatsas. Unless, of course, you believe organized labor’s claim that their guy’s experience with public sector contracts will serve him well as a councilor. It might serve labor unions well. But the taxpayers? Not so much.

Also good news for taxpayers is that two former conservative councilors, both Republicans, have a good chance to return to the council table. To do so, David Wheeler of District 5 (Nashua area) and Joe Kenney of District 1 (the North Country) will need voters in those two areas to step up on Tuesday. It is in their interest to do so.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Police standards: Opening the process to public

New Hampshire’s attorney general thinks the state’s Police Standards and Training Council should come under the same statutes that govern other professional licensing boards whose disciplinary hearings and paperwork are open to the public. The Sunapee police chief, who currently chairs the c…

An important Tuesday: One on which we can all agree

There seems to be a lot of interest developing around an upcoming event on a Tuesday in November and it is something on which pretty much everyone agrees. No, not that Tuesday event. This one is on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and it involves the Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army.

Sunday, October 25, 2020
Our choice is Joe Biden*

This year’s general election ballot presents the voter with a dilemma. We have wrestled with this year’s choices, as we imagine many voters have. Up and down the ticket we are faced with choices in political ideologies, personalities, backgrounds and governing styles.

Three-card Monte: Democratic sleight of hand

In their commentary on the facing page today, state Senators Chuck Morse and Jeb Bradley along with several Republican colleagues stress a basic and important point. It is that New Hampshire’s low-tax advantages are under serious threat once again.

Friday, October 23, 2020
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
The ‘death chamber’: Little light shed on TV ‘debate'

On the matter of the looming gubernatorial choice, no great light was shed during this week’s televised joust between Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Dan Feltes. Sununu has a solid record after two terms in office and wisely relied on that record for much of his allotted time.

Sunday, October 18, 2020
Nashua comedy: Tepid support before cost soared

We have long been skeptical of the City of Nashua spending millions of taxpayer dollars in pursuit of creating a performing arts center out of the former Alec’s Shoe building in its downtown. The public demand for such a venue has always seemed faint, centered mostly with politicians who fin…

Lost and found: Today's edition a treasure trove

Today’s Sunday News contains within it two publications that may contain different types of treasure for readers. One may reward you with real property of which you were unaware. Another may serve to remind you of the real wealth all Americans share.

Barrett shone: Unscathed by broken process

One good piece of news amongst all the depressing items last week came in the U.S. Senate confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett. The bottom line is that Judge Barrett is one bright legal mind who has not only the intellect but also the intestinal fortitude to persevere in the many lega…

Friday, October 16, 2020
Emergency powers: Good ruling in New Hampshire

A New Hampshire superior court judge was correct this week in rejecting Democratic legislative leaders’ court challenge to the statute giving Gov. Chris Sununu emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sununu has used those extraordinary powers in a sensible, transparent, and inclusive …

Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Electoral question: Where does Pappas stand?

U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas is apparently undecided on whether New Hampshire and the nation should continue with its current way of choosing a president. This view, made on a recent public radio “debate,” is astonishing.