In last week’s ruling regarding a disputed state representative election result in Manchester, the judge cited New Hampshire’s Supreme Court. “The question to be decided is not whether some election officer has followed the requirements of the statute … The issue is: What was the legally expressed choice of the voters.”
Precisely.
Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius rejected the efforts of state Democrats to block Secretary of State David Scanlan from honorably doing his duty once he realized that an error had likely been made in the Ward 6 recount. The Democrats, taking a page from Donald Trump, were attempting a stop-the-count effort by using the court. The judge wasn’t buying it.
She again cited the high court: “In resolving election difficulties of this nature, care must be taken that the matter is not decided on the basis of unwarranted technicalities. The goal must be the ascertainment of the legally expressed choice of the voters.”
Wisely, Scanlan had selected the Ward 6 race as one of 10 under a new law that requires a review of another (statewide) race in the same precinct. The review indicated that a stack of ballots had been overlooked in the local race recount. Scanlan rightly ordered that the recount be extended. The result? The Republican who had initially lost the recount by one vote was actually the winner by 26.
The judge noted that the statutes do not ordinarily give the secretary of state the authority to review a recount. But “this matter stands apart from ordinary circumstances.” Indeed it did. The legislature may want to tweak the relevant laws to address such circumstances.
Regrettably, the Democratic Party in New Hampshire will oppose any such reform, just as its members ran to court to try to stop Secretary of State Scanlan from counting votes. It wants a partisan political actor in that office. That would be disastrous for New Hampshire.
(Note: It’s not our position but we reprint an editorial from the News and Sentinel of Colebrook, Karen Harrigan editor and publisher, with that newspaper’s view of the Northern Pass power project. - Editor)
