Credit U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen with sticking to a worthy objective. She has been working for years now to see that America pays back at least some of the Afghan citizens who risked their lives to help the U.S. in their country.

Many Americans seem to be in an out-of-sight, out-of-mind position now that we appear to be withdrawing from our longest war. But as that happens, there remain behind thousands of Afghans who aided both U.S. diplomats and U.S. ground troops in that war. The Taliban know who these individuals are and have them and their families marked for death as soon as it can be arranged.

Shaheen is leading an effort to expand a special visa program to help more of those who helped us.

“It’s the right thing to do,” she told PBS Newshour. “It’s the moral thing to do. And it’s in America’s interests long-term.”

Shaheen said the issue raises the question of whether the U.S. can be trusted. That, alas, has been the big question for years now and this one small act isn’t going to do much to answer it. But, again, it’s the right thing to do.

Sunday, June 13, 2021

The next emergency: Law's revision is warranted

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic we have maintained that Gov. Chris Sununu handled the emergency superbly. That is why New Hampshire weathered the crisis well relative to most other states. It is also why the voters overwhelmingly returned the young governor to office last November.

Distort, discriminate: Spiking Critical Race Theory

In an opinion piece for this weekend’s Sunday News, state Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut makes the case for the passage of legislation regarding what should and shouldn’t be taught in our schools relative to race and discrimination. We recommend his piece to readers. We urge legisl…

Friday, June 11, 2021
Wednesday, June 09, 2021

Bedford TikTok: Move along, nothing to see

The punishment (and attendant reeducation) of two Bedford police officers may have been a bit harsh for their offense but that’s difficult to determine. In fact, Chief John Bryfonski has not shed much light on l’affaire TikTok, in which two of his men using the video social platform apparent…

Our four vandals: NH delegation stymied?

Columnist George Will had a nice turn of phrase last week for what New Hampshire’s congressional delegation and Democrats nationally are up to with their attempt to nationalize elections. Will says it “reflects an appetite for constitutional vandalism.”

Sunday, June 06, 2021
Friday, June 04, 2021