Credit U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen with sticking to a worthy objective. She has been working for years now to see that America pays back at least some of the Afghan citizens who risked their lives to help the U.S. in their country.
Many Americans seem to be in an out-of-sight, out-of-mind position now that we appear to be withdrawing from our longest war. But as that happens, there remain behind thousands of Afghans who aided both U.S. diplomats and U.S. ground troops in that war. The Taliban know who these individuals are and have them and their families marked for death as soon as it can be arranged.
Shaheen is leading an effort to expand a special visa program to help more of those who helped us.
“It’s the right thing to do,” she told PBS Newshour. “It’s the moral thing to do. And it’s in America’s interests long-term.”
Shaheen said the issue raises the question of whether the U.S. can be trusted. That, alas, has been the big question for years now and this one small act isn’t going to do much to answer it. But, again, it’s the right thing to do.