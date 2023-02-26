Some Granite State road signs are a bit misleading, others straightforward and to the point.
Several on I-93 inform the reader that handheld electronic devices are prohibited on the highway. That’s not exactly true. You won’t be arrested for possession of a handheld device on the road. What it is outlawed is using one while you are driving. Hey, is an e-car an electronic device?
Judging from the number of drivers we observe violating the handheld law, we don’t object to the state’s use of the broader sign. In fact, we would like to see the book, a big one, thrown at drivers who disobey the rule.
The distracted driving that handheld phones causes is also the cause of accidents that injure innocent victims, as well as the knuckleheads who seem to have a need to be preoccupied at all times. We hope that police, in addition to the good job they seemed to be doing with reckless speeders, are giving attention to those folks who spend more time looking down at their phone than out the windshield at the road.
Our favorite for straightforward signs is one out in front of the Merrimack County House of Corrections in Boscawen on Route 3. It informs drivers in big letters: County jail. Don’t pick up hitchhikers.
Two items that we can applaud from Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget proposal have to do with robotics and civics. The first is becoming more widely associated with America’s future success in a science-driven, competitive world. The second is paid little more than lip service in too many of our schools.
It has been one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the situation remains dire. The conflict has caused immense suffering for the people of Ukraine. The invasion was a brazen violation of international law and only the latest iteration of Russian aggression against a neighbor. As …
Tomorrow is not George Washington’s birthday. That is on Feb. 22, although under the older calendar operative when he was born, the birthday was on Feb. 11. It used to be, when Washington was still considered the father of our country, that the 22nd was honored as a distinct national holiday…
Some conservatives were quick to jump for joy when Gov. Chris Sununu proposed eliminating 14 of about 40 state boards that license various professions. His budget would also spend $2 million more annually to help allow people to practice their craft here based on their license from another state.
It is good that more attention is being paid to mental health, including that of youth. Today’s world may seem like a snap to many of us, what with its gadgets, instant entertainment, and a wealth of opportunities. But for a young person it can also be filled with a jumble of signals that qu…
Abe Lincoln would have had a few choice words, no doubt, for the continuing efforts to provide “reparations” for Black people living today based on the enslaving of Blacks in America before the Civil War.