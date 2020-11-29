Seven state legislators who have resolved to impeach Gov. Chris Sununu in the midst of a pandemic are giving the term “conservative” a bad name. They were so described in news stories last week. No doubt that’s how they think of themselves. But attempting to nullify an overwhelming vote of the people — made less than one month ago — is hardly a conservative position.

One would like to be charitable and excuse their stunt as — what, exactly? A sudden illness, perhaps? Delusions of grandeur?

“This move was not taken lightly,” said Rep. Andrew Prout of Hudson in the group’s announcement. He no doubt felt compelled to provide that reassurance having anticipated that this effort would be widely met with the question, “Are these people serious?”

Sadly, they apparently are. Their statement, however, wandered considerably. It blamed House Democrats for shutting down the State House and giving Sununu “this license to act as an autocratic leader, imposing his will on the rest of the state.” It then pivoted to blaming the Democrats for a failed court attempt to “rein in the governor.” It then cited its own members’ failure to pass a resolution limiting the governor’s emergency powers.

Impeachment, it concluded, is “unfortunately the only path remaining.”

We beg to differ. This Sorry Seven might want to consider a path that takes them out of the Legislature under their own power. If not, a lot of voters will surely want to show them the door in two years. In addition to Prout, the impeachment brigade includes Melissa Blasek of Merrimack, Kevin Verville of Deerfield, Mike Sylvia of Belmont, Scott Wallace of Danville, Josh Yokela of Fremont, and David Binford of Bath.

