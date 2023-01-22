We include the fire and police departments as well as public health workers in this assessment. Until a few years ago, we don’t believe the police and fire job descriptions included the type of social, mental health, and addiction issues they now face.
Most seem up to the new challenges and for that we should all be thankful. There may not be much we can do individually to help but we can thank those responders for their efforts and we can help those they are trying to assist by not giving money to panhandlers who appear to work their own style of nine-to-five at various intersections.
One New Hampshire primary that no one has ever complained of being late in the game is the presidential one. It was nice to see several prominent Democratic elder statesmen turning out this week with a letter calling out their even older friend, Joe Biden, about his plans to move the Granite…
It was a surprise, a pleasant one for some of us, to wake up Monday morning to more snow than certain self-proclaimed weather “experts” had forecast. Being a weatherman can be tricky business, sort of like Manchester residents trying to keep up with what’s a trash-pickup holiday and what is not.
It’s a dumb look for New Hampshire Republicans. As Joe Biden’s Democrats try to kill our open presidential primary, where underdogs at least have a chance, some GOP members of the New Hampshire House want to (a) discourage voter participation and (b) charge candidates a small fortune to ente…
There is no truth to the rumor that the Biden administration unplugged a Federal Aviation Administration computer the other night in order to take the heat off its war on gas ranges. The FAA move was really to get people’s minds off that little problem Biden has with classified documents.