While we question the competence of Mayor Joyce Craig on the homeless situation, among other things, there is no doubt that many city employees and nonprofit agencies are doing their best with the cards they have been dealt. It cannot be easy.

We include the fire and police departments as well as public health workers in this assessment. Until a few years ago, we don’t believe the police and fire job descriptions included the type of social, mental health, and addiction issues they now face.

Friday, January 20, 2023

' Dear Joe Biden': Will he read NH letter?

One New Hampshire primary that no one has ever complained of being late in the game is the presidential one. It was nice to see several prominent Democratic elder statesmen turning out this week with a letter calling out their even older friend, Joe Biden, about his plans to move the Granite…

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Candy Land: NH, kids, and pot

The number of accidental ingestion cases among little kids has gone up as the cannabis industry has moved from illegal to medicinal to recreational use.”

Snow surprise: The trashman cometh

It was a surprise, a pleasant one for some of us, to wake up Monday morning to more snow than certain self-proclaimed weather “experts” had forecast. Being a weatherman can be tricky business, sort of like Manchester residents trying to keep up with what’s a trash-pickup holiday and what is not.

Sunday, January 15, 2023

Take a hike: But be prepared

New Hampshire’s efforts to make irresponsible hikers pay the freight, or at least part of it, when they need to be rescued is apparently not working all that well.

Trashing holidays: It diminishes America

Columbus Day is no more a “White supremacist” holiday than Monday’s Martin Luther King Day is a Black power salute or Washington’s Birthday the exclusive province of plantation owners.

Friday, January 13, 2023

A dumb look for GOP: Leave well enough alone

It’s a dumb look for New Hampshire Republicans. As Joe Biden’s Democrats try to kill our open presidential primary, where underdogs at least have a chance, some GOP members of the New Hampshire House want to (a) discourage voter participation and (b) charge candidates a small fortune to ente…

Home and the range: Hands off the gas stove!

There is no truth to the rumor that the Biden administration unplugged a Federal Aviation Administration computer the other night in order to take the heat off its war on gas ranges. The FAA move was really to get people’s minds off that little problem Biden has with classified documents.

Wednesday, January 11, 2023