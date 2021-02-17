If neither New Hampshire’s Secretary of State, nor its Ballot Law Commission, nor its Attorney General has the authority to order a review of an unexplained and startling 400-vote discrepancy in a Windham legislative contest, one wonders what authority they do have.
Perhaps this all boils down to a difference over the use of terms, coupled with the continued conspiracy theories that Donald Trump had his election stolen. Some local supporters of the latter either foamed or fainted dead away when they heard that the Dominion Voting company now owns the AccuVote company whose vote scanners are used in New Hampshire. “Dominion” is a dirty word to the “stolen election” crowd.
Windham has four state representative seats. The initial tally showed that the Democrat with the most votes was 24 votes shy of the lowest finishing Republican. But a recount showed that Democrat losing another 99 votes while the Republicans gained about 300 votes each. (Other Democrats, while still losing, also picked up votes in the recount.)
Secretary of State Gardner, a man who has seen an election or two, said a 400-vote discrepancy in such a contest is unusual. Ya’ think?
The Ballot Law Commission said it had seen no evidence of voter fraud. (Wouldn’t that be machine fraud?) It has asked the Attorney General’s office to check the voting machines for accuracy. That office says it has asked Windham officials for information but declines to call this an “investigation” and says it cannot order an audit.
For heaven’s sake, will someone let Acting Attorney General Jane Young know that her services and cool head are needed here for some clarity before this thing gets rolled into the grassy knoll and Lee Harvey Oswald? And, incidentally, why is Young still only the “acting” Attorney General?