The latest wrong thing being done in Washington is the Biden administration decision this week to help biological men invade the world of women’s sports.

This would be done by turning Title IX civil rights protection on its head. The act is supposed to prohibit sexual discrimination in federal funding in school programs, especially sports. It has been used to give women’s and girls’ programs equal footing in terms of funding.

But now those pushing a transgender ideology insist that males who “identify” as female be allowed to play with the girls and compete with them for spots on the team.

No doubt the New Hampshire congressional delegation will support Team Biden in this effort. Not that all Democrats buy this line. Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (she campaigned in the N.H. primary) had a bill in Congress to clarify that Title IX protections are based on sex and not “gender identity.”

Gabbard, alas, is no longer in Congress. It would have been a hard fight for her to win this one. Without her, it appears to be game, set, and match as the Biden Education Department has translated Title IX to transgender.

