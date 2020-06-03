There is no excuse for the death of a black man at the hands (and knees) of police officers in Minneapolis 10 days ago. The rage manifested by protests across the nation is understandable. It is understandable whether one is black or white although the latter cannot possibly understand it at the same level as the former. Public acts of sympathy and compassion can help, such as Manchester police sharing a moment of silence with protesters last Saturday or Seacoast police “taking a knee” with protesters at Hampton Beach.
There is also no excuse for the destruction, looting, and mayhem that have followed peaceful protests in many places nationwide. The perpetrators are no better than the cop who watched George Floyd plead to be allowed to breathe until he could breathe no more.
There is no excuse to label all police as oppressors because of the actions of a few. Police today have an incredibly difficult and dangerous job. They need the public’s support and trust and most have earned it.
There is also no excuse to disobey a lawful order by police. The New Hampshire state trooper who recently stopped a black Albany motorist for an inspection sticker question may have had more productive things to do, but the motorist’s response was foolish and dangerous. Instead, of obeying a command, he locked himself in his car and proceeded to livestream the incident on his Facebook page. Such stunts do nothing to make progress on serious issues of race and prejudice.
If we are to achieve a truly equal justice system then the system must be allowed to work. Without a working system, anarchy will reign supreme — an anarchy offering justice to none.