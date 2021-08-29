The kids, coaches, and family and friends of the North Manchester-Hooksett Little League team that went to this summer’s World Series in Williamsport, Pa., should all feel proud. We do, just to be able to say, hey, we know those kids!
A team that a few years ago was in danger of disappearing found new strength in the combination of Manchester North and Hooksett. The late Tom Donnelly, whose heart and soul were wrapped up in North Little League, must be smiling.
The team impressed with a spirit that just wouldn’t quit. On the verge of being eliminated twice, it fought back. Even in its final game, as one of the last eight teams standing, it kept fighting up until the last inning when it scored three runs.
We watched a bit of the games on ESPN and were repeatedly impressed with how the players conducted themselves, with heads held high and cheering on their teammates even in tough spots.
This tells us a lot about the parenting and coaching as well as the kids themselves. North Manchester-Hooksett fields a relatively small league compared to many of the teams it faced. Coach Tim DeVall and company did an outstanding job. If you would like to salute them, the Town of Hooksett is having a parade and award ceremony this Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street, ending at Donati Field.
It’s considerate of New Hampshire legislative leaders to think of the hiring problems of our hospitals, but they ought to stay in their own lane when it comes to hospital health care and employment decisions.
Jeanne Shaheen must have counted to 10 many times in recent months as the all-too-predictable Afghanistan end-game debacle has played itself out. Might it have made a difference had New Hampshire’s senior U.S. senator not held her tongue?
A tiny fraction, only a percent or two, of the American populace serves in the military. That is so even with the recurring use of National Guard and Reserve troops to bolster efforts that are too often not thought through before “we” are committed.
We can appreciate Executive Councilor David Wheeler’s vote against the state bonding a $13 million runway connection to a proposed cargo terminal at the Boston-Manchester Regional Airport. Wheeler votes his convictions, which include a reluctance to use taxpayer money for other than direct p…
Blinded by hate is supposed to be just a figure of speech, but Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, Democrat of Concord, really needs to check with her eye doctor. Her partisanship appears to have dangerously affected her ability to see clearly.
Tyler Shaw now has a law named after him. We are quite sure Tyler and his family would have much preferred that there was no such law and instead that Tyler was still with us, breathing the fine New Hampshire air and looking forward to a long and productive life. But he was killed at age 20,…
A serious people — the kind of people we once were — would have made serious choices, long before this current debacle was upon them. They would today be trying to learn something from nearly 2,500 dead service members and many more wounded. They would be grimly assessing risk and preparing …
Watching a bit of Gov. Chris Sununu’s COVID-19 update last week, we got the sense that some in the news media would like the governor (and government) to tell people what to do, not merely inform them.