At first we misheard the news report. We thought science had eradicated the gypsy moth caterpillar. No more unsightly tents on New Hampshire trees and shrubs, built during the insect’s periodic visits. Yippee!
But, no, the insect lives. It’s just that the scientists, specifically those in the Entomological Society of America, have adjudged the common name for Lymantra dispar to be offensive to the Gypsy, itself considered a pejorative term by the Romani people.
The scientists haven’t settled on a new common name for the insect. “Hungry Caterpillar” would no doubt be rejected for its negative body-shaming.
We wondered if flowers would be next to face the woke guillotine. Was the Indian paintbrush in danger? Yep, it is.
Indeed, there is but one common name in nature that we are confident will never face politically-correct extinction. Buzz easy, WASPS.