The Republican majority on the New Hampshire House Rules Committee was right this week to reject mandates on firearms, or even firewater, at the State House. It was wrong on refusing to require the wearing of protective masks.
New Hampshire takes the Second Amendment seriously. People have the right to protect themselves, not only in their homes but in public places. House Speaker Pro Tem Kimberly Rice of Hudson put it well:
“I am a full believer I should be able to protect myself no matter where I am, especially in these highly political times when people are so angry, and I am not going to be a sitting duck.”
Democrats on the committee also wanted a ban on alcohol at the State House. They cited evidence of drinking when the House met at a UNH arena earlier this fall. One legislator said some colleagues may have been confused at Durham, since lunch was also available. (Our view is that some lawmakers may have thought they were back in school.)
Food is not allowed in the House chamber in Concord. Packard also noted that the Speaker has the power to punish wayward members, so we would guess a six-pack wouldn’t cut it.
Refusing to adopt a mask-wearing rule, however, is counterproductive. It flies in the face of Gov. Chris Sununu’s statewide mask order and is an insult to the memory of Speaker Dick Hinch, who just lost his life to COVID-19 complications. It also seems particularly dangerous for many legislators who are in the age group most susceptible to major illness or death from the pandemic.
Rep. Steven Smith of Charlestown opposed the mask rule, noting that the CDC could drop its mask-wearing advice once vaccines are readily available. It is more likely that will happen once the majority of the population has actually been vaccinated. But that hasn’t happened yet. Until then, masks make sense.