A national study reports that New Hampshire drivers are among the best in the nation, No. 4 according to Smart Asset. It bases this on such data as the percentage of drivers who carry insurance, the number of fatals per million miles traveled, and arrests for drunk driving.
None of this surprises us. The insurance level (93.9%) is so despite the fact that New Hampshire does not mandate auto coverage. The study didn’t include it but New Hampshire similarly ranks well in the percentage of drivers who wear their seat belts — another area where common sense works as well as big-government mandates.
If there was a surprise in the survey it was the state that ranked the safest, and for the fifth straight year. That would be none other than our southern neighbor, Massachusetts. The cliché about Massachusetts drivers may need to be retired.
By the way, Mississippi ranked dead last, something to think about if you ever drive there. Perhaps they are still in a state of rebellion.
We don’t want it to go by without giving credit to the Moore Center for its recent annual garden party fundraiser. It did itself proud with the selection of this year’s honorees, Ellie and David Cochran.
It can hardly be classified as a “debate,” but this week’s Republican U.S. Senate primary scrum at the Institute of Politics was the first occasion we have had to compare and contrast five candidates who wish to compete against incumbent U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in November.