In their commentary on the facing page today, state Senators Chuck Morse and Jeb Bradley along with several Republican colleagues stress a basic and important point. It is that New Hampshire’s low-tax advantages are under serious threat once again.

This time, the Democrats who are dying to impose a broadbased sales or income tax — and thus kill that advantage — insist that their latest plan to do so is not what it in fact is.

Their method of funding a so-called family leave plan is a direct tax on a percentage of a worker’s paycheck. This is an income tax. If its proponents manage to enact it (over another Chris Sununu veto), it would quickly morph into the garden variety of that levy.

Indeed, the broadbased tax backers already have their next spending excuse teed up. They are hoping a court ruling on education funding will be such that the bill can only be met by a bigger and wider income tax.

New Hampshire’s success often amazes outsiders. We are small and have no great natural resources or big institutions. What we do have is our low-spending, small-government ways and means. If that falls, as it surely would under the current crop of Democratic candidates, the harm to our little state would be huge and irreparable.

Friday, October 23, 2020
