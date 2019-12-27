Whatever your opinion about the impeachment process playing out in Washington over recent weeks, one thing we should all agree on is that C-SPAN’s coverage has been superb. While some have criticized the opacity of the process, C-SPAN has ensured that every hearing that has been open to the public has been available to those that wish to see it, gavel to gavel.
Chances are that if you watched any of the testimony that took place in the House committees, you were watching that testimony thanks to a C-SPAN camera and the dedicated C-SPAN staff. C-SPAN has been providing pool coverage to many other outlets.
In 1979 the Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network was created as a nonprofit public service to bring the American people live coverage of their government in action, all funded through cable and satellite bills. They have branched out over the years to include coverage of many other public affairs including political conventions, think tanks, even the British House of Commons.
The British House of Commons coverage is especially worth a watch to see how another English-speaking democracy conducts their business. C-SPAN cameras capture all of this, broadcasts most of it live, then makes it all available in their streaming archive (https://www.c-span.org/about/videoLibrary/).
The open conduct of government is a hallmark of why the American system has worked so well for so long.
While current partisanship and divisiveness seem to be the order of the day, one can only imagine if the entire process occurred behind closed doors. C-SPAN provides an incredible public service in keeping those doors open. Our democracy is very much the better for its existence.