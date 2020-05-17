No one saw this thing coming. However well-conceived a business’ contingency planning, the course of action for “a quickly spreading pandemic that will shut down the global economy for several months” was in very few emergency action plan binders. The coronavirus has turned local business teams into self-trained authorities on infectious disease, teleconferencing, remote working, CARES Act implementation and many other subjects that have never been part of most New Hampshire businesses’ day-to-day operations.
The Union Leader newspapers have been around for well over 150 years. The pages of two and a half centuries of our newspapers attest to one fact: Granite Staters are a tough bunch. We have survived multiple wars, rapidly changing economies and even previous pandemics. We know we will get through this current situation, too.
We are all used to dealing with blizzards. We prepare, ride out the storm, then dig out and rebuild. Unfortunately, this pandemic does not have a defined end point. Recovery means a period of constant change, changing ways of doing business, changing ways of delivering products and changing customer perceptions.
People want clear information about what is going on during this time. Many are turning to the Union Leader for this information. We have seen our newspaper circulation and online views increase as readers clamor for detailed updates.
We have watched as New Hampshire businesses make the same tough decisions we have. Decisions such as closing doors to customers, working remotely and, sadly, furloughing and/or laying off staff.
We wanted to do what we can to aid this recovery, beyond keeping Granite Staters well informed with our reporting. We are telling many stories of New Hampshire businesses, but we decided the most effective way we can help is to allow even more businesses to tell their stories directly to New Hampshire consumers.
For over 150 years Union Leader advertising has proven to be among the most effective means of communication between New Hampshire business and New Hampshire consumers. That is why we have committed to giving away up to $1 million worth of advertising in the form of matching advertising grants dedicated to locally owned New Hampshire businesses.
The next several months will be critical for New Hampshire businesses and this million dollars worth of advertising will allow them to keep customers informed. Is the business open? Do I need to make an appointment? What products or services will be available? Do I need to wear a mask? These are just some of the consumer questions that can be answered with direct communication through newspaper advertising.
We are excited to announce the $1,000,000 Local Community Advertising grant program and invite all locally owned New Hampshire businesses to apply. We will approve grants for new advertising matching dollar for dollar up to $10,000 to support local businesses as they reopen and attempt to recapture lost revenue. Applying is easy. Just go to UnionLeader.com/grant and tell us a little about your business. Applications will be accepted through Friday, June 19 and will be reviewed and approved on a rolling basis.
There is no question that New Hampshire will get through this pandemic. How we all work together and support one another will make the difference between surviving and thriving. The Union Leader has been a proud community partner through many previous challenges, and we look forward to working with New Hampshire to come out of this pandemic better than we went in.