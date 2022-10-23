In case you have been hiding away in a social media-proof bunker, New Hampshire has elections coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The airwaves have been full of partisan sound and fury signifying not very much and mostly focused on the congressional contests.
This leaves many voters to educate themselves on so-called down-ballot races. The results of those contests are often more important to New Hampshire’s future than who is sent to Washington. That is particularly so with the New Hampshire Senate, with only 24 seats but a lot of control over state affairs.
We fully expect voters to give Gov. Chris Sununu another term but if he is to continue to govern as ably as he has, he will need help in the Senate. That includes Greater Manchester towns where taxpayers have the rare chance to gain conservative common sense in two districts.
In District 20, it is way past the time for Lou D’Allesandro to step away. D’Allesandro is a nice enough fellow who likes to spend public money, but he has been in Concord for so long that he remembers when Joe Biden, several years his junior, wasn’t in Washington. District voters haven’t always had an option other than Lifer Lou, but this year former Manchester alderman and school board member Rich Girard has stepped forward to challenge Lou. It’s time for a change and Girard is a competent opponent who will protect the taxpayers.
District 16 will also see a change. The incumbent isn’t running and the district boundaries have changed. It now includes Manchester Ward 1 as well as the towns of Candia, Raymond, Goffstown, and Hooksett. Here, too, conservatives have a chance to improve their lot by voting for Republican Keith Murphy, a local businessman who knows what it is like to have the government trying to run the private sector.
Here’s a question for an October weekend as the mid-term election nears. Which of these would be a more likely scenario: New Hampshire Democrats welcoming a chance to be seen with Joe Biden or New Hampshire Republicans clamoring for a visit from Donald Trump?
We have found something to like about the boondoggle that a commuter train to Boston would be. It might offer some protection against the illegal immigrants that Massachusetts politicians want to provide with drivers’ licenses.
As the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy to cool America’s overheated, post-pandemic economy, we see our 401(k)s fall and home values soften at the same time the prices we pay online at the grocer rise. That’s alarming; now add nuclear threats from the Russian Hitler and Armageddon ta…
Running away is never a good look for a U.S. Senator, especially one from independent-minded New Hampshire. But that is clearly the strategy that Maggie Hassan and her camp have decided is best in her try for reelection next month.
No doubt much of Derry and surrounding towns were stunned by the headline earlier this week conveying the news of the death of retired Chief of Police Ed Garone. Derry was still adjusting to the fact that, in June, he had stepped down after more than 50 years overseeing the force.
On the matter of Trinity High School and a now former student’s infamous homecoming invitation, we don’t know all the details. We doubt that many people do know, certainly not to the extent indicated by the numbers who leaped to social media with their conclusions and judgments last week.
At a new church memorial dedicated in his honor in Alton, the parents of murdered New Hampshire journalist James Foley were asked if, were he alive today, their son would be working in war-torn Ukraine.
A reporter asked the White House press secretary last week this question: Since President Joe Biden claims responsibility for gasoline prices dropping a bit from their historic highs of the summer, does he also take responsibility when those prices go up?