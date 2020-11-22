The statewide mask order issued by Gov. Chris Sununu late last week should come as no surprise. Anyone who has paid attention knows Sununu has moved decisively on dealing with COVID-19 when he believes action is warranted. It is one of the main reasons he was just re-elected by such a wide margin.
The carping criticism of some Democrats over the mask order shows they have learned nothing from that drubbing. State Sen. Lou D’Allesandro’s charge that Sununu has been “playing politics with health and safety” would be reprehensible were it not so ridiculous. Not that brainless behavior is restricted to one political class. Another small group has issued a call to the public “to resist this mandate by taking their masks off once and for all, and to resist this governor, who is imposing a flawed methodology to give the appearance that he is addressing a perceived crisis.”
We would guess that the difference here between a perceived crisis and a genuine one is whether it’s you getting the virus or someone else. But the good news with these anti-maskers is the positive effect they will have on the vaccine supply when it arrives in New Hampshire. Surely none of these flat-earthers will be signing up for a shot.