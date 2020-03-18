This is Sunshine Week, during which American news media try to call the public’s attention to the importance of a free press. How fitting it is that this year it comes as news media and the public contend with the COVID-19 pandemic.
If ever there was a need for as much government transparency and timely information-sharing with the public as possible, this crisis fits the bill.
If ever there was a time and a need for an independent press to find and report the facts, and to ask the tough questions of our public servants (not masters), it is now.
In a free society, a crucial part of the news media’s role is to report in the clearest possible terms what the government is doing. It is also to learn and report on what goes into the decisions government makes or doesn’t make, for better or worse.
Communist China is an example of what happens when the press is not free to report on things that might make the government look bad. For weeks, if not months, the COVID-19 epidemic in China went under-reported or mis-reported because of government censorship. Critics of the government simply disappeared.
We in the news media don’t always get it right, to be sure. But we work hard every day to do so and we correct our mistakes. As unedited and unverified social media have grown, traditional news sources have struggled, leaving fewer of us to provide the competent coverage that can be so important in uncertain times like these.
We intend to keep at it. We thank our readers and advertisers for supporting our efforts.